Wabash Co. Health Dept. warns of COVID exposure at homecoming festivities

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Wabash County Health Department is warning of possible COVID-19 exposures at recently held homecoming festivities.

The Health Department is advising anyone who attended activities for District 348′s homecoming on Friday or Saturday to get tested, especially if you start showing symptoms.

If you believe you have been a close contact, you’re asked to contact the health department.

The department is offering COVID tests seven days a week from 11 to 3 at their office in Mt. Carmel.

