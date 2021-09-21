Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We could learn more today about the Posey County deputy who was shot Saturday night. Neighbors say Deputy Bryan Hicks was a beloved figure in the community.

Officials will update us today after the FBI raided the home of Brian Laundrie. That raid came just 24 hours after the body of Gabby Petito was found in Wyoming.

President Biden will take the world stage today. He’ll address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time while in office.

Governor Beshear says August was Kentucky’s worst month since the pandemic started. He continues pushing vaccines as the nation sees a shortage in monoclonal antibody treatments.

