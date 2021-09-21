Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We could learn more today about the Posey County deputy who was shot Saturday night. Neighbors say Deputy Bryan Hicks was a beloved figure in the community.

Officials will update us today after the FBI raided the home of Brian Laundrie. That raid came just 24 hours after the body of Gabby Petito was found in Wyoming.

President Biden will take the world stage today. He’ll address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time while in office.

Governor Beshear says August was Kentucky’s worst month since the pandemic started. He continues pushing vaccines as the nation sees a shortage in monoclonal antibody treatments.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men facing drug charges after deadly shooting appear in court
2 men facing drug charges after deadly shooting appear in court
Gov. Beshear gives Covid update
Gov. Beshear: ‘Due to national shortage, there will not be enough Monoclonal Antibody Infusions anywhere. Get the vaccine’
ISP continues to investigate New Harmony shooting
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Investigation continues after Posey Co. Deputy shot in line of duty
Investigation continues after Posey Co. Deputy shot in line of duty

Latest News

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/21
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/21
Evansville man found guilty of attempted rape
Evansville man found guilty of attempted rape
Madisonville City Council amends new mining ordinance
Madisonville City Council amends new mining ordinance
2 men facing drug charges after deadly shooting appear in court
2 men facing drug charges after deadly shooting appear in court