HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Dispatchers confirm there was a crash at the northbound Twin Bridge.

They say it’s reported a vehicle rolled over, and both northbound lanes were closed. Those lanes are now back open.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m.

NB Twin Bridge crash (WFIE)

