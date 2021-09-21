Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 5

By Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 5:

Jordan Jackson, RB, Hopkins County Central: The junior running back rushed 10 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the Storm’s 49-0 shutout victory over Ballard Memorial. Now on a three game win streak, the Storm are 4-1 overall.

Joe Humphreys, QB, Daviess County: Humphreys was 10-for-19 for 120 yards passing, rushed 5 times for 151 yards, and had 6 total touchdowns in the Panthers 49-22 victory over Madisonville. Plus, the senior playmaker had two 2-point conversions.

Rory Heltsley, WR, Gibson Southern: The senior wide receiver had 7 receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans 63-9 win over Southridge.

Grant Young, QB, Jasper: The junior quarterback accounted for 141 total yards against the Wildcats. He ran for 76 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown, and was 4-of-5 passing for 65 yards and two touchdowns in the Cats the 31-13 win over Mater Dei. Now 5-0, Jasper is the only undefeated team in the SIAC.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

