Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Son of convicted murderer sentenced to 20 years in prison

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office say an Evansville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Seth Wrinkles was charged with attempted murder, but pleaded guilty Monday to being a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness with an habitual offender enhancement.

Wrinkles was arrested in connection to a July 2020 shooting that happened on West Louisiana Street.

Police say a woman was shot. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers say Wrinkles has had an extensive criminal history with the Evansville Police Department.

He is the son of Matthew Eric Wrinkles, a convicted murderer who was executed in 2009.

Seth Wrinkles
Seth Wrinkles(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men facing drug charges after deadly shooting appear in court
2 men facing drug charges after deadly shooting appear in court
Gov. Beshear gives Covid update
Gov. Beshear: ‘Due to national shortage, there will not be enough Monoclonal Antibody Infusions anywhere. Get the vaccine’
ISP continues to investigate New Harmony shooting
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Investigation continues after Posey Co. Deputy shot in line of duty
Investigation continues after Posey Co. Deputy shot in line of duty

Latest News

Reko Levels Jr.
Evansville man arrested after alleged Sept. 11 robbery
Wesselman Woods hosting Wellness in the Woods
Job fair being held in Evansville Tues. afternoon
EVSC board approves 2022 operational & educational budget.
EVSC board approves 2022 operational, educational budget