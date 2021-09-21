Son of convicted murderer sentenced to 20 years in prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office say an Evansville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Seth Wrinkles was charged with attempted murder, but pleaded guilty Monday to being a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness with an habitual offender enhancement.

Wrinkles was arrested in connection to a July 2020 shooting that happened on West Louisiana Street.

Police say a woman was shot. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers say Wrinkles has had an extensive criminal history with the Evansville Police Department.

He is the son of Matthew Eric Wrinkles, a convicted murderer who was executed in 2009.

Seth Wrinkles (Vanderburgh County Jail)

