Rain through early Wednesday, sharply cooler Thursday.

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The cold front to our west continues to move toward the Tri-State.  Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop Tuesday evening and continue through the first half of Wednesday.  Much cooler air is behind the front, so lows will drop into the mid 50s on Wednesday morning, and highs will land in the middle 60s.  Wrap-around clouds and showers will continue into the early afternoon on Wednesday before skies clear on Wednesday night.  Lows Thursday morning will dip into the mid to upper 40s with highs in the lower 70s.  Sunny and pleasant weather will continue through the weekend with daily highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and lows in the middle 50s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

