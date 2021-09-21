Rain likely today, much cooler tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are off to a dry and mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, but a cold front is on its way.

As that cold front moves through the Tri-State today, showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible, mainly from about midday through the afternoon and evening. Scattered rain will remain likely through the overnight hours, and some of it will carry over into Wednesday. The best chance of rain tomorrow will be during the morning hours and east of I-69.

We are not expecting any severe storms from this system, but some gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. If a heavy downpour sets up over a poorly drained area, some localized flooding may also be possible, but I don’t think it will be a widespread issue.

Our winds are still coming from the south this morning, but as that cold front moves through, our wind direction will shift throughout the day, coming from the northwest at around 5 to 10 mph by this afternoon and evening. That will impact our temperatures. We will top out in the upper 70s by around lunchtime today, then we will slowly start to fall back through the 70s and into the 60s this afternoon and evening as that cool, northerly air takes over.

Tonight and tomorrow will be a little breezy with winds from the northwest at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. That flow of cool, dry air will drop our temperatures in the mid to upper 50s overnight, which is pretty typical for this time of year. However, we will only make it into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies, and we will dip into the upper 40s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Our skies will turn mostly sunny for the end of the week, but our temperatures will remain cooler than average through the weekend with highs in the lower 70s Thursday, mid 70s Friday and Saturday, and upper 70s Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.