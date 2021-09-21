National Guard accepting donations to help Afghan refugees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People are donating supplies to regional National Guard armories to help support Afghan refugees.

In Evansville, the Guard is accepting donations at its recruiting office of East Division Street.

Items needed include new clothing in their original packaging, like pants, shirts and jackets, in all sizes.

They also need liquid baby formula.

You can find more information here.

