National Guard accepting donations to help Afghan refugees

National Guard Armory in Evansville
National Guard Armory in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People are donating supplies to regional National Guard armories to help support Afghan refugees.

In Evansville, the Guard is accepting donations at its recruiting office of East Division Street.

Items needed include new clothing in their original packaging, like pants, shirts and jackets, in all sizes.

They also need liquid baby formula.

You can find more information here.

