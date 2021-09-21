Birthday Club
Main St. back open in Greenville after serious crash

Greenville crash
Greenville crash(Greenville Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials say four people were critically hurt in a crash Tuesday morning in Greenville.

It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of S. Main Street.

A car and a pickup were involved.

Fire officials say four patients in total had to be extricated and were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

They say some of the patients needed emergency transfers to trauma facilities.

Air ambulance helicopters were not able to fly because of the weather.

Officials say the road was closed for nearly two hours.

