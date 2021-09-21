Main St. back open in Greenville after serious crash

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials say four people were critically hurt in a crash Tuesday morning in Greenville.

It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of S. Main Street.

A car and a pickup were involved.

Fire officials say four patients in total had to be extricated and were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

They say some of the patients needed emergency transfers to trauma facilities.

Air ambulance helicopters were not able to fly because of the weather.

Officials say the road was closed for nearly two hours.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.