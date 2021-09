DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s currently a traffic alert in Daviess County.

Both lanes of Natcher Bridge are shut down.

Law enforcement agencies from Kentucky and Indiana are on the scene.

Kentucky State Police is asking drivers to avoid the area and take US 60 via Tell City.

TRAFFIC ALERT: KSP reports the Natcher Bridge/Highway 231 in Daviess Co/Spencer Co. is shut down. NB & SB. We’ll let you know when it’s re-opened. — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) September 21, 2021

