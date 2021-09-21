Ind. reports 3 new area COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,673 new COVID-19 cases and 81 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the pandemic total in the state to 937,221 cases and 14,765 deaths.

The map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Pike County.

It shows 83 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 50 new cases in Dubois County, 25 new cases in Warrick County, 23 new cases in Gibson County, 15 new cases in Perry County, 11 new Posey and Pike Counties, and 10 new cases in Spencer County.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 30,262 cases, 444 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,696 cases, 123 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,641 cases, 176 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,508 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,590 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,124 cases, 106 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,166 cases, 35 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,056 cases, 39 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.