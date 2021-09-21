Habitat home dedication held in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a ribbon-cutting in Posey County on Habitat for Humanity of Evansville’s home number 543.

This was the 12th home built in Mt. Vernon thanks to a partnership with the Mt. Vernon Ministerial Association.

Taylor Barnes will be the new owner of the house on East Water Street.

Barnes has put a lot of sweat and equity into the home while working full-time and caring for her two boys, Mason and Levi.

“It had a lot of ups and downs, but it has definitely been worth it,” said Barnes. “The biggest thing for me is to be able to make memories with them and watch them grow, so that’s what I am looking forward to the most.”

Barnes said she is really looking forward to spending her first Christmas in the home with her kids.

