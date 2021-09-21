EVSC board approves 2022 operational, educational budget

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC School Board voted to approve the 2022 operational and education budget.

In that budget, the capital improvements and bus replacement plans were also approved.

Negotiations for raisers for teachers are also about to begin.

“This is the first time in a decade that we’ve seen an increase in funding that will allow us to offer compensation increases to all of our employees that we haven’t been able to do for some time in Indiana and locally,” said Jason Woebkenberg with the EVSC.

To learn more about the school budget, you can visit the EVSC website.

