Evansville man arrested after alleged Sept. 11 robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on several charges, including robbery.

Officers say they saw 25-year-old Reko Levels Jr. sitting outside an apartment on Eden Lane on the east side of Evansville Monday afternoon.

They say Levels had a felony warrant for robbery, confinement and theft of a firearm.

According to the arrest warrant, Levels used a deadly weapon to take property from another man back on September, 11. The document states Levels confined the victim and used fear while being armed to rob the man.

Levels was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just after 4 p.m. Monday.

He faces a $100,000 robbery charge. He is also charged with firearm theft, felon in possession of a firearm and altered gun identification.

Levels is currently being held on no bond.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.