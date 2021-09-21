Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville man arrested after alleged Sept. 11 robbery

Reko Levels Jr.
Reko Levels Jr.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on several charges, including robbery.

Officers say they saw 25-year-old Reko Levels Jr. sitting outside an apartment on Eden Lane on the east side of Evansville Monday afternoon.

They say Levels had a felony warrant for robbery, confinement and theft of a firearm.

According to the arrest warrant, Levels used a deadly weapon to take property from another man back on September, 11. The document states Levels confined the victim and used fear while being armed to rob the man.

Levels was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just after 4 p.m. Monday.

He faces a $100,000 robbery charge. He is also charged with firearm theft, felon in possession of a firearm and altered gun identification.

Levels is currently being held on no bond.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men facing drug charges after deadly shooting appear in court
2 men facing drug charges after deadly shooting appear in court
Gov. Beshear gives Covid update
Gov. Beshear: ‘Due to national shortage, there will not be enough Monoclonal Antibody Infusions anywhere. Get the vaccine’
ISP continues to investigate New Harmony shooting
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Investigation continues after Posey Co. Deputy shot in line of duty
Investigation continues after Posey Co. Deputy shot in line of duty

Latest News

Seth Wrinkles
Son of convicted murderer sentenced to 20 years in prison
Wesselman Woods hosting Wellness in the Woods
Job fair being held in Evansville Tues. afternoon
EVSC board approves 2022 operational & educational budget.
EVSC board approves 2022 operational, educational budget