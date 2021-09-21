Deaconess doctor warns parents about other illnesses, as kids return back to school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over the last year, kids haven’t spent much time in school buildings.

Now that most have returned to in-person instruction, schools are still taking time to make sure COVID-19 doesn’t get out of control.

“I’m really excited that our kids are back in school,” said Pediatrician and Clinical/Medical Director at Deaconess Clinic Dr. Capri Weyer. “I’m really excited that schools are taking great precautions and keeping our kids and their families and the community safe.”

Weyer also said despite those safety measures, there are still some things to keep an eye on.

“As kids are returning back to school, we’re seeing some of the illnesses that we haven’t seen since the pandemic started in early 2020,” Weyer explained.

Things like strep throat, the common cold, and hand, foot and mouth disease are back in the rotation after a year of separated kids.

With that in mind, Dr. Weyer says parents should make sure that their kids are washing their hands regularly and keeping them away from their faces.

She said following COVID protocols has also helped to prevent the spread of diseases that aren’t COVID.

“We have not yet seen much of the influenza,” she said. “I’m hoping that that continues to stay low.”

Dr. Weyer also said parents should make sure the pandemic hasn’t kept them from following their yearly checkups. Routine physicals and immunizations should be a top priority.

She said they saw a drop off last year in standard immunizations, but as people get more comfortable, those numbers are going back up.

Deaconess Gateway Hospital will be hosting a drive-through flu shot clinic starting on Saturday, September 25.

