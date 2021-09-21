Communities rally behind Posey Co. deputy shot over the weekend

POSEY Co., Ind. (WFIE) -The deputy injured in a Posey County shooting is in stable but critical condition.

This, while a number of businesses are showing support for the injured deputy.

It’s clear, the Posey County community is hurting.

“We know that it’s a threat we take on every day. But you just don’t expect it to happen to one of your brothers,” Justin Rutledge, the Posey County FOP Lodge 133 Vice President said.

Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot in the head while responding to what started as a Welfare check on Saturday.

“The best way I can put it is he’s a heck of a deputy. But most importantly he truly cared about the people he served,” Rutledge said.

Now as officials say, Deputy Hicks remains at Deaconess Midtown in critical but stable condition.

And the communities surrounding him responded.

“When we heard the news, we wanted to reach out and do something almost immediately,” Owner of Leroy’s Tavern, Terri Carl said.

Leroy’s Tavern in Evansville is just one of many businesses, and community members providing support for the deputy and his family.

“I’m probably going to make about 45 to 50 gallons of chili and peanut butter sandwiches to go with it. It should be great, we’re going to give away some things and you’ll have a chance to win some things for a little donation and we’ll ask people to donate for the soup,” Carl said.

But the support doesn’t stop there, prayers and well wishes are being sent from all over including all the way in Wisconsin.

Another community member who is making Koozies, is giving 100% of those proceeds to the Hicks Family.

You can find that fundraiser here:

The Posey County FOP auxiliary is also planning avenues of support through VENMO, mail, and any Evansville Teacher’s Federal Credit Union.

Zaps Tavern and the Evansville FOP club are also selling the Koozies.

“On behalf of the FOP I think we want to commend the deputies on scene, there at the time of the incident, EMS quick response, they undoubtedly saved Bryan’s life,” Rutledge said. You can find the FOP’s fundraiser’s here.

Click here for more information on Leroy’s Tavern’s event.

