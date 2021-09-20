West Side Nut Club hosts time capsule drop to celebrate 100th Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is right around the corner, and it’s the biggest one yet as they will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Part of that celebration happened on Sunday as the nut club members dropped a time capsule, which is not to be opened until 2121.

The only one who knows what was put inside the capsule is West Side Nut Club President Mark Schoenbaum.

The time capsule was buried in the lawn of the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library located on Evansville’s west side.

The opening of this time capsule will coincide with the bicentennial celebration of the Fall Festival.

The 100th Fall Festival is scheduled to start Monday, October 4.

