Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

West Side Nut Club hosts time capsule drop to celebrate 100th Fall Festival

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is right around the corner, and it’s the biggest one yet as they will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Part of that celebration happened on Sunday as the nut club members dropped a time capsule, which is not to be opened until 2121.

The only one who knows what was put inside the capsule is West Side Nut Club President Mark Schoenbaum.

The time capsule was buried in the lawn of the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library located on Evansville’s west side.

The opening of this time capsule will coincide with the bicentennial celebration of the Fall Festival.

The 100th Fall Festival is scheduled to start Monday, October 4.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police confirms a Posey County deputy was shot on the 600 block of Short Street...
ISP identifies officer shot as Posey Co. deputy
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator
Sheriff Latham holding press conference regarding New Harmony shooting
Sheriff Latham holds press conference regarding New Harmony shooting
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
West Side Nut Club releases Munchie Map for 2021 Fall Festival
West Side Nut Club releases Munchie Map for 2021 Fall Festival

Latest News

Deputies recover stolen vehicle, trailer in Hancock Co.
Deputies recover stolen vehicle, trailer in Hancock Co.
Sheriff Latham holding press conference regarding New Harmony shooting
Sheriff Latham holds press conference regarding New Harmony shooting
Owensboro police investigating Sunday morning shooting
Owensboro police investigating Sunday morning shooting
Firefighters respond to house fire in Muhlenberg Co.
Firefighters respond to house fire in Muhlenberg Co.