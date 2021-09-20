Union Co. Schools announces driver shortage for Monday
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Public Schools posted on Facebook they’re experiencing a driver shortage for Monday.
Right now, school officials say students who ride bus 101 will not have a morning or afternoon ride.
They say the transportation cabinet is contacting the students and families that are impacted to make other arrangements.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.