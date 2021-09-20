Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Union Co. Schools announces driver shortage for Monday

Union Co. Schools announces driver shortage for Monday
Union Co. Schools announces driver shortage for Monday(WBTV (custom credit) | Source: WBTV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Public Schools posted on Facebook they’re experiencing a driver shortage for Monday.

Right now, school officials say students who ride bus 101 will not have a morning or afternoon ride.

They say the transportation cabinet is contacting the students and families that are impacted to make other arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police confirms a Posey County deputy was shot on the 600 block of Short Street...
ISP identifies officer shot as Posey Co. deputy
Sheriff Latham holding press conference regarding New Harmony shooting
Sheriff Latham holds press conference regarding New Harmony shooting
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
Owensboro police investigating Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Sheriff Latham holding press conference regarding New Harmony shooting
Sheriff Latham holds press conference regarding New Harmony shooting
Sheriff Latham holds press conference regarding New Harmony shooting
Sheriff Latham holds press conference regarding New Harmony shooting
Boil water advisory issued in Hopkins Co.
Boil water advisory issued in Hopkins Co.
West Side Nut Club hosts time capsule drop to celebrate 100th Fall Festival
West Side Nut Club hosts time capsule drop to celebrate 100th Fall Festival