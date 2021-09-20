Rainy end to summer, cool start to Fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies and scattered showers through Monday night. A cold front will move in on Tuesday and kick up some showers and a few thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Heaviest rain will be likely later Tuesday through the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will peak in the upper 70s. Fall begins on Wednesday will the passage of a cold front and cooler, drier air. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 60s, with Thursday’s lows falling into the upper 40s for the first time since spring. Beautiful fall weather finishes out the week and continues into the weekend. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s, and overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.