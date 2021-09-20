Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro Community & Technical College holding job fair Tues.

Job fair form listing items needed to move forward with application status.
Job fair form listing items needed to move forward with application status.(Bay District Schools)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A job fair is coming to the Owensboro Community and Technical College Tuesday.

That’s set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at OCTC’s downtown campus at 1501 Frederica Street.

Organizers say the event will be held in the front parking lot and staff will be there to answer questions and help visitors explore new job opportunities.

They say they will be offering onsite job interviews and college applications.

If you have COVID symptoms, organizers ask that you not attend the event.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police confirms a Posey County deputy was shot on the 600 block of Short Street...
ISP identifies officer shot as Posey Co. deputy
ISP continues to investigate New Harmony shooting
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
Owensboro police investigating Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
National Guard providing testing and vaccines this week in Ft. Branch
James Snapp
Evansville man found guilty of attempted rape
New paramedic program coming to OCTC
Daviess Co. school districts implementing plan to keep students, staff in school