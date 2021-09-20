Owensboro Community & Technical College holding job fair Tues.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A job fair is coming to the Owensboro Community and Technical College Tuesday.

That’s set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at OCTC’s downtown campus at 1501 Frederica Street.

Organizers say the event will be held in the front parking lot and staff will be there to answer questions and help visitors explore new job opportunities.

They say they will be offering onsite job interviews and college applications.

If you have COVID symptoms, organizers ask that you not attend the event.

