New paramedic program coming to OCTC

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A new accelerated program for paramedics is coming to Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC).

The Daviess County Fiscal Court approved a Memorandum of Agreement with OCTC, American Medical Response (AMR) and the City of Owensboro

The new program will be effective in January of 2022.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly hosted a virtual meeting Monday morning to discuss the new collaborative partnership.

You can watch that below.

