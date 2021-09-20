New paramedic program coming to OCTC
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A new accelerated program for paramedics is coming to Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC).
The Daviess County Fiscal Court approved a Memorandum of Agreement with OCTC, American Medical Response (AMR) and the City of Owensboro
The new program will be effective in January of 2022.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly hosted a virtual meeting Monday morning to discuss the new collaborative partnership.
