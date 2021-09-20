National Guard providing testing and vaccines this week in Ft. Branch

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,920 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Monday.

That brings the pandemic total in the state to 934,586 cases and 14,684 deaths.

The map shows 73 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 35 new cases in Warrick County, 14 new cases in Gibson County, 11 new cases in Dubois and Posey Counties, 6 new cases in Perry County, four new cases in Pike County, and three new cases in Spencer County.

The Indiana State Department of Health and the National Guard will be providing COVID-19 testing and vaccines at the Vincennes University’s Fort Branch campus. That will be Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No appointment is necessary, but you can make one online with the state website.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 30,183 cases, 442 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,647 cases, 123 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,616 cases, 176 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,493 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,580 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,101 cases, 106 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,155 cases, 35 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,045 cases, 38 deaths

