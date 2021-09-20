Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Still developing this morning, a Posey County Deputy is in the hospital after being shot in the head in New Harmony over the weekend. Authorities also say the suspect used to be in law enforcement himself.

A body believed to be 22-year-old Gabby Petito’s was found in a Wyoming national forest. Meanwhile, the search for her boyfriend continues in Florida.

Vaccine advisers with the CDC meet this week. COVID-19 booster shots are expected to be on the agenda.

Streaming services take top prize at this year’s Emmys. “Ted Lasso” won best comedy while “The Crown” won best drama.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

