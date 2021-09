JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is opening its doors Monday morning in Jasper.

McAlister’s Deli will open on Newton Street at 10:30 a.m.

The day will start with a ribbon-cutting celebration and the first 95 guests in line will also be getting free sweet tea for a year.

We’re told the Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting.

