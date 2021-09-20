Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Investigation continues after Posey Co. Deputy shot in line of duty

A Posey County deputy was shot on the 600 block of Short Street in New Harmony Saturday evening.
A Posey County deputy was shot on the 600 block of Short Street in New Harmony Saturday evening.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Police are working to find out what happened Saturday night when a requested wellness check escalated into gunfire, and put one deputy in the hospital.

Four deputies and a town marshal responded to a house on Short Street in New Harmony.

Authorities say the man in the house, Paul Wiltshire, opened fire at law enforcement officers.

They say one of the deputies, Bryan Hicks, was shot in the head during the struggle, and Wiltshire was hit multiple times.

Both men are in the hospital.

Authorities did not have any updates on the investigation or their conditions Monday.

A look at the house shows several bullet holes. Our photographer counted at least 30.

We spoke with a neighbor who is in the process of moving in. He says he just so happened to be at his new house when the shootings took place.

We’ll hear from him tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police confirms a Posey County deputy was shot on the 600 block of Short Street...
ISP identifies officer shot as Posey Co. deputy
ISP continues to investigate New Harmony shooting
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator
Owensboro police investigating Sunday morning shooting
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday

Latest News

Pictured (Left to Right) Dan Colbert, Evansville Regional Lab Manager, Major Steve Holland,...
Forensic Scientist gets award for work in Evansville murder case
Posey County
Duke Energy working to help get Posey Co. industrial site ready for business
Evansville Fire Department
Family displaced after apartment fire
Henderson County students collect supplies for Waverly, Tennessee flood victims.
Henderson Co. students sending supplies to Waverly flood victims