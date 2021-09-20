Investigation continues after Posey Co. Deputy shot in line of duty

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Police are working to find out what happened Saturday night when a requested wellness check escalated into gunfire, and put one deputy in the hospital.

Four deputies and a town marshal responded to a house on Short Street in New Harmony.

Authorities say the man in the house, Paul Wiltshire, opened fire at law enforcement officers.

They say one of the deputies, Bryan Hicks, was shot in the head during the struggle, and Wiltshire was hit multiple times.

Both men are in the hospital.

Authorities did not have any updates on the investigation or their conditions Monday.

A look at the house shows several bullet holes. Our photographer counted at least 30.

We spoke with a neighbor who is in the process of moving in. He says he just so happened to be at his new house when the shootings took place.

