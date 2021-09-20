Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Inspection scheduled for KY 81 in Daviess County

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office says an inspection on KY 81 at Windy Hollow Bridge will occur on Thursday, Sept. 23.

KYTC also says the inspection is over Panther Creek, and happens every 24 months.

Officials say drivers should expect a lane restriction with flaggers from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Drivers are also advised to reduce their speed and pay attention to traffic control while in the area.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police confirms a Posey County deputy was shot on the 600 block of Short Street...
ISP identifies officer shot as Posey Co. deputy
ISP continues to investigate New Harmony shooting
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator
Owensboro police investigating Sunday morning shooting
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday

Latest News

Investigation continues after Posey Co. Deputy shot in line of duty
Investigation continues after Posey Co. Deputy shot in line of duty
Madisonville City Council holds meeting; Main item on agenda includes mining ordinance decision
Madisonville City Council holds meeting; Main item on agenda includes mining ordinance decision
Gov. Beshear gives Covid update
Gov. Beshear gives Covid update
Henderson Co. students sending supplies to Waverly flood victims
Henderson Co. students sending supplies to Waverly flood victims