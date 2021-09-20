Inspection scheduled for KY 81 in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office says an inspection on KY 81 at Windy Hollow Bridge will occur on Thursday, Sept. 23.

KYTC also says the inspection is over Panther Creek, and happens every 24 months.

Officials say drivers should expect a lane restriction with flaggers from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Drivers are also advised to reduce their speed and pay attention to traffic control while in the area.

