Henderson Co. students sending supplies to Waverly flood victims

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Students and families from Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center and A.B. Chandler Elementary collected over 1,100 items to help Waverly, Tennessee flood victims.

Officials say they surpassed their goal to collect 700 items as part of their “Kids Being Kind” community service project.

According to a social media post, those items will help victims as well as preschoolers in Waverly.

Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center & A.B. Chandler Elementary School collected 1,100+ items to help flood victims and preschoolers in Waverly, TN. #WePursueExcellence #OwntheOutreach pic.twitter.com/7Z8HwWJmvo — Henderson Co Schools (@HendersonSchool) September 20, 2021

