Henderson Co. students sending supplies to Waverly flood victims
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Students and families from Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center and A.B. Chandler Elementary collected over 1,100 items to help Waverly, Tennessee flood victims.
Officials say they surpassed their goal to collect 700 items as part of their “Kids Being Kind” community service project.
According to a social media post, those items will help victims as well as preschoolers in Waverly.
