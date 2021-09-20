Birthday Club
Forensic Scientist gets award for work in Evansville murder case

Pictured (Left to Right) Dan Colbert, Evansville Regional Lab Manager, Major Steve Holland, Indiana State Police Laboratory Division, Todd Shellenbarger, Deputy Chief, Assistant U.S. Attorney, and Mitzi Templeton, Forensic Scientist 1 at the Evansville Regional Laboratory(Indiana State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mitzi Templeton, an Indiana State Police Forensic Scientist (Firearms and Toolmark Examiner) was selected to receive a United States Attorney’s Award in recognition of her contribution to the effort to combat crime in the Southern District of Indiana.

Officials say the award is based on the exemplary public service she performed during the joint State and Federal investigation and prosecution of Amber and Justin Brewer for the offense of unlawful firearm possession and murder.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

