Forensic Scientist gets award for work in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mitzi Templeton, an Indiana State Police Forensic Scientist (Firearms and Toolmark Examiner) was selected to receive a United States Attorney’s Award in recognition of her contribution to the effort to combat crime in the Southern District of Indiana.

Officials say the award is based on the exemplary public service she performed during the joint State and Federal investigation and prosecution of Amber and Justin Brewer for the offense of unlawful firearm possession and murder.

