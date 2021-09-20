Family displaced after apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire in the 800 block of Stanley Avenue.

It broke out just before 9 a.m. Monday.

They say the neighbor in the apartment next door called 911 because he could see fire through a kitchen window.

Crews say they arrived to find a stove on fire, and they quickly put it out.

Officials say there is heavy smoke and fire damage in the kitchen and some moderate to light smoke damage in the rest of the apartment.

No one was hurt. Officials say two adults and one child are displaced.

Officials say the fire will likely be classified as accidental.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.