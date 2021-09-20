Birthday Club
Evansville man found guilty of attempted rape

James Snapp
James Snapp(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been found guilty of multiple offenses, including attempted rape, following a three-day trial.

Jurors found 47-year-old James Snapp guilty of attempted rape, criminal confinement and felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall and Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper were in charge of the investigation, alongside Evansville Police Detective Stacy Spalding.

“We are certainly appreciative that the jurors took this matter extremely serious and returned a verdict where Mr. Snapp must take responsibility for his decisions,” explained Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall.

Snapp will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on October 11.

