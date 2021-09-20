Birthday Club
Duke Energy working to help get Posey Co. industrial site ready for business

Posey County
Posey County(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Duke Energy says they have picked four Indiana counties for their Site Readiness Program.

They say the program gets business and industrial sites ready for economic development investments.

One of the areas chosen is 50 acres in Posey County.

“Attracting jobs and private-sector investment in the communities we serve is a high priority for Duke Energy,” said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar.

Through the program, Duke Energy partners with county officials and local economic development professionals to develop a strategy for getting the sites fully ready to market to industrial projects.

Officials say Posey County is becoming a center for advanced manufacturing, including plastics and plastics derivatives, bio and life sciences, and advanced logistics in southwest Indiana.

The Poseyville 50-acre property is located off Interstate 64 and just miles from Interstate 69, with frontage road access along State Road 165.

The property currently has utilities on site, including electric, natural gas, water and sewer, and is an attractive site for light industrial manufacturers.

“We cannot thank Duke Energy enough for this opportunity and their partnership in economic development. Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program and property recommendations could not have come at a better time as we position ourselves to further market this site and attract new business and industry to Poseyville,” said Jenna Richardt, executive director, Posey County Economic Development Partnership

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

