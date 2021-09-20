Birthday Club
Deputies recover stolen vehicle, trailer in Hancock Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office confirms it recovered a stolen truck and trailer this weekend.

Deputies say it appears the truck broke down.

They found the truck along Crowe Road in Hawesville.

We are told the man driving left the truck at some point on Sunday and is now on foot.

This man is said to be around 5-foot-9 with an athletic build and is bald.

We are told he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

If anyone sees a man that fits the description, please call Hancock County Dispatch at 270-927-1311.

Deputies are warning people to lock their vehicles as they say the man might be looking for another vehicle to get back toward the Central City area.

