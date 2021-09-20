Daviess Co. school districts implementing plan to keep students, staff in school

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools, Owensboro Catholic Schools and Daviess County Public Schools have introduced a new “Test to Stay” plan that will help keep students and staff in school.

Officials say the plan will allow students and staff who are identified as close contacts of a positive case to stay in school through daily COVID-19 testing as long as the results are negative.

The districts will be partnering with Ethos Lab out of Newport, Kentucky to provide the service.

Full details are listed in our full COVID-19 Protocol Plan that can be found HERE.

