Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Cleveland mayor’s grandson killed in shooting

By Stephanie Czekalinski, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police are investigating the Sunday evening killing of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood.

Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was shot near the intersection of Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street at approximately 9:10 p.m., WOIO reported.

Shortly before his death, a third party dropped Frank Q. Jackson off near the intersection, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the case.

Then someone ran up to him and shot him several times, the source said.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Chief of Police Calvin Williams were both at the scene of the killing for several hours Sunday evening along with a sizeable number of police officers and other officials.

Police did not release information about possible suspects and asked the public to contact investigators at 216-623-5464 with information on the slaying.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police confirms a Posey County deputy was shot on the 600 block of Short Street...
ISP identifies officer shot as Posey Co. deputy
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator
ISP continues to investigate New Harmony shooting
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
Owensboro police investigating Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story...
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero found guilty of terror-related charges
Gov. Beshear to provide COVID update
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies
2 people arrested in connection to fatal Evansville shooting expected in court.
2 people arrested in connection to fatal Evansville shooting expected in court