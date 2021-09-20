Birthday Club
City Commissioners approve hiring public safety officers at HPD

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A big change is coming to the Henderson Police Department.

Officials say City Commissioners approved the hiring of public safety officers at the department Monday. The officers can respond to any call considered a non-emergency, in an effort to lessen the strain on the department.

Officials also say these public safety officers have to be at least 18-years-old to be hired and will undergo 120 hours of training before hitting the streets.

HPD Chief, Heath Cox says, “If you don’t have as many officers on the street, but if you can supplement that with having public safety officers they can take some of the non-emergency calls so that it frees those officers to respond to the more emergency type calls.”

Cox also says they hope to have this program up and running by the end of the year.

