EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The two people arrested in connection to a deadly Evansville shooting are expected in court.

Patrick and Richard Garrett are set for an initial court hearing Monday afternoon.

Police say Richard admitted to shooting Douglas Todd Fulkerson last Tuesday on Marshall Street.

2 people arrested in connection to fatal Evansville shooting expected in court.

Officers say the question is whether it was in self-defense.

Both Garretts are facing possession of meth and dealing charges after a search of the home during the investigation.

According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, both have been released.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.