2 people arrested in connection to fatal Evansville shooting expected in court

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The two people arrested in connection to a deadly Evansville shooting are expected in court.

Patrick and Richard Garrett are set for an initial court hearing Monday afternoon.

Police say Richard admitted to shooting Douglas Todd Fulkerson last Tuesday on Marshall Street.

Officers say the question is whether it was in self-defense.

Both Garretts are facing possession of meth and dealing charges after a search of the home during the investigation.

According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, both have been released.

2 people arrested in connection to fatal Evansville shooting expected in court