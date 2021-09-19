Scattered rain Monday and Tuesday, big cooldown midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A low pressure system is dying out over the Deep South, but as expected, some of the rain from it stretched northward into the Tri-State again today. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms from that system will remain possible on and off throughout the night and into Monday.

It looks like we will get a brief break from the rain Monday night, then our best chance of rain arrives Tuesday as a cold front passes through the Tri-State. Showers are likely, and heavy rain and thunderstorms are also possible, which could lead to some localized flooding issues, but severe storms are not expected at this time.

Some of that rain may linger over into Wednesday, mainly in the morning and east of I-69, but our skies will begin to clear Wednesday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will take over for the end of the week, but it will also be noticeably cooler!

The clouds and the rain are already putting a damper on our temperatures today with most of us topping out in the upper 70s. Our overnight lows will be mild, bottoming out in the upper 60s to near 70° by Monday morning.

Monday will be similar to today with mostly cloudy skies, scattered rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Monday may also be breezy at times with winds coming in from the southeast at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday, we will climb into the mid to upper 70s by about midday, then that cold front will move through. That will bring us rain, but it will also change our wind direction, and cooler air will start flowing in from the northwest. Our temperatures will gradually fall back through the 70s Tuesday afternoon, then into the mid to upper 50s Tuesday night.

That cooler air really takes over Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to around 50°. That cooldown is perfectly timed since Wednesday is also the first day of fall. Our temperatures will only rebound a few degrees into the mid 70s through the weekend.

