Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A power problem is to blame for several rides to shut down this weekend at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

Park officials say an issue with a power provider closed many of their attractions on Saturday.

As an apology, Holiday World officials say they’re activating their Worry-Free Weather Guarantee, so guests can come back and enjoy a better day at the park.

Due to issues with one of our power providers, many of our attractions have been closed for the day. As an apology, we are activating the Worry-Free Weather Guarantee, so Guests may enjoy a better day at the park. For more information visit here: https://t.co/gHkP2HqRkr pic.twitter.com/n3B2zNBoGX — Holiday World (@HolidayWorld) September 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.