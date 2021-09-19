Birthday Club
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A power problem is to blame for several rides to shut down this weekend at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

Park officials say an issue with a power provider closed many of their attractions on Saturday.

As an apology, Holiday World officials say they’re activating their Worry-Free Weather Guarantee, so guests can come back and enjoy a better day at the park.

