Owensboro Police Department: Investigating early morning shooting

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for a man who arrived with a gunshot wound Sunday morning.

In a press release, OPD said the victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of West 10th Street.

OPD also says detectives are still investigating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

