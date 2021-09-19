Owensboro Police Department: Investigating early morning shooting
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for a man who arrived with a gunshot wound Sunday morning.
In a press release, OPD said the victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of West 10th Street.
OPD also says detectives are still investigating.
This is a developing story.
