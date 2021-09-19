Greenville Fire Department working to put out house fire in Muhlenberg

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department is responding to a house fire in the 400 block of Kennedy Brasher Road.

Officials say firefighters were working to put out the fire inside of the home, but were told to come out when part of the roof began to collapse.

EMA is also on scene.

This is a developing story.

