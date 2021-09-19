Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Greenville Fire Department working to put out house fire in Muhlenberg

Muhlenberg house fire
Muhlenberg house fire(Greenville Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department is responding to a house fire in the 400 block of Kennedy Brasher Road.

Officials say firefighters were working to put out the fire inside of the home, but were told to come out when part of the roof began to collapse.

EMA is also on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police confirms a Posey County deputy was shot on the 600 block of Short Street...
ISP identifies officer shot as Posey Co. deputy
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator
West Side Nut Club releases Munchie Map for 2021 Fall Festival
West Side Nut Club releases Munchie Map for 2021 Fall Festival
Tri-State citizens react to US panel rejecting plan for COVID-19 boosters
Tri-State citizens react to US panel rejecting plan for COVID-19 boosters
Car crash near Big Cynthiana and Orchard Road
Car hits utility pole near Big Cynthiana Road

Latest News

Bicycle giveaway for foster children held in Gibson Co.
Bicycle giveaway for children in foster care held in Gibson Co.
Owensboro girl featured in National Down Syndrome Society video presentation on Times Square
Owensboro girl featured in National Down Syndrome Society video presentation on Times Square
Car hits utility pole near Big Cynthiana Road
Car hits utility pole near Big Cynthiana Road
ISP identifies officer shot as Posey Co. deputy
ISP identifies officer shot as Posey Co. deputy