ISP identifies officer shot as Posey Co. deputy

Dispatch: Officer shot in New Harmony
Posey County Dispatch confirms an officer was shot in New Harmony on Saturday evening.
Posey County Dispatch confirms an officer was shot in New Harmony on Saturday evening.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Dispatch confirms an officer was shot in New Harmony on Saturday evening.

Dispatch says the shooting happened on Short Street.

Indiana State Police tells 14 News the officer shot was a Posey County deputy.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

