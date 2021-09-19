Bicycle giveaway for foster children held in Gibson Co.

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - 100 foster children and their families had an early Christmas of sorts in Gibson County on Saturday morning, thanks to the Isaiah 1:17 Project and its “Dream Cycles” program, as well as one local church.

Saint Lucas United Church of Christ in Fort Branch assembled and donated 100 bicycles to the Dream Cycles program, which goes to foster kids and their families.

The program’s ultimate goal is to help maximize the experience these families can give their foster children, and improve the kids’ mental and physical health, while helping those youth learn how to take responsibility for something of their own.

“By giving them extra tools like the bike, we are allowing the families to work with the children, give them hope and joy, and help them feel valued and loved in their circumstances,” Brittany Alnatsheh, a board member with Isaiah 1:17 Project said. “It helps them see their potential and how much their potential outweighs the circumstance that they’re currently in.”

Foster families are the first line of attack to help reverse the overwhelming risk factors for the children in their care.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.