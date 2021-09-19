Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville under ‘immense strain’ due to number of patients

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville says their local healthcare system is “under immense strain” right now, and health leaders are pleading for the community’s help.

On Friday, the healthcare system released a letter on its Facebook page, saying the volume of patients needing care is now larger than it’s ever been.

In the letter, hospital officials are asking those eligible to get vaccinated and continue coronavirus protections, such as washing hands and staying home if not feeling well.

You can read the full letter below:

