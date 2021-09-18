West Side Nut Club releases Munchie Map for 2021 Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2021 West Side Nut Club Munchie Map was released Friday morning.

According to the map, the official 100th annual Fall Festival will feature over 126 food booths.

The map breaks down all the tasty treats into food groups, as well as where attendees will be able to find them.

Officials say food items and booth participation is subject to change as the festival approaches.

Check out the Munchie Map in the social media post below:

