Rain and cooler weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A low pressure system is stalled out across the Deep South, and some of that rain is reaching northward into the Tri-State. It looks like the handful of showers we have seen today will taper off as we head into the night, but our rain chances will ramp back up by Sunday afternoon.

By Monday, a cold front moving in from the west will collide with the moisture brought in by that low pressure system, triggering more scattered showers and storms.

That cold front will pass through the Tri-State on Tuesday, bringing us our best chance of widespread rain. A few thunderstorms are certainly possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

Some of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning, but the cold front and most of the rain will be pushing off to our east by then, and sunshine will return by Wednesday afternoon.

Cooler weather is also on the way! Our high temperatures ranged from the mid 80s to low 90s this afternoon. We will fall back into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the night. Some areas of patchy fog may also develop overnight, especially in western Kentucky.

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain will put a damper on our temperatures Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 80s Sunday and low 80s Monday.

Once that cold front moves through on Tuesday, cooler air from the north really takes hold. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday but will only make it into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday and mid 70s Friday and Saturday. Some of us may even dip into the 40s Thursday and Friday morning! That cooler weather is perfectly timed because Wednesday is also the autumn equinox (official start of fall).

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.