Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Rain and cooler weather on the way

9/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
9/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A low pressure system is stalled out across the Deep South, and some of that rain is reaching northward into the Tri-State. It looks like the handful of showers we have seen today will taper off as we head into the night, but our rain chances will ramp back up by Sunday afternoon.

By Monday, a cold front moving in from the west will collide with the moisture brought in by that low pressure system, triggering more scattered showers and storms.

That cold front will pass through the Tri-State on Tuesday, bringing us our best chance of widespread rain. A few thunderstorms are certainly possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

Some of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning, but the cold front and most of the rain will be pushing off to our east by then, and sunshine will return by Wednesday afternoon.

Cooler weather is also on the way! Our high temperatures ranged from the mid 80s to low 90s this afternoon. We will fall back into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the night. Some areas of patchy fog may also develop overnight, especially in western Kentucky.

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain will put a damper on our temperatures Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 80s Sunday and low 80s Monday.

Once that cold front moves through on Tuesday, cooler air from the north really takes hold. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday but will only make it into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday and mid 70s Friday and Saturday. Some of us may even dip into the 40s Thursday and Friday morning! That cooler weather is perfectly timed because Wednesday is also the autumn equinox (official start of fall).

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: 3 people arrested in connection to suspect search in Spencer Co.
ISP: 3 people arrested in connection to suspect search in Spencer Co.
Car accident saves Newburgh woman’s life
Car accident saves Newburgh woman’s life
Dan Katz retires after 38 years at 14 News.
Dan Katz retires after 38 years at 14 News
TikTok trend causing damage in Tri-State schools
TikTok trend causing damage in Tri-State schools
A Posey County woman tells authorities that an intruder tried to force their way into her home...
Authorities looking for woman that attempted to break into home, take homeowner’s children

Latest News

9/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Warm, unsettled weather through early next week
14 First Alert 9/17 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/17 at 10pm
9/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
9/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert 9/17 - Midday
14 First Alert 9/17 - Midday