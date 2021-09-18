Birthday Club
Paving work begins on Pleasant Valley Road in Owensboro

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro Public Works Department will begin paving on Pleasant Valley Road Saturday.

Officials say the work will begin around 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and go from HWY 603 to the railroad tracks.

Traffic control signs and flaggers will be onsite.

Officials also say traffic will be allowed in both directions, and people should expect delays.

They are advising drivers to be caution in the area.

