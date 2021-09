Hopkins Co. officials urging residents to ‘get vaccinated’ after more reported COVID deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department is sounding the alarm on recent COVID-19 deaths.

On the department’s Facebook page, county health officials wrote they have now had five people in their 40s that have died in September, as well as four deaths from people in their 50s.

Officials say all these deaths are COVID-related.

The health department is also asking people to “please get vaccinated.”

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the countywide number to 4,818 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 305 active cases.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 14,898 cases, 226 deaths, 53.32% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,818 cases, 80 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 7,149 cases, 177 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,863 cases, 65 deaths, 37.78% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 7,163 cases, 91 deaths, 47.63% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,184 cases, 31 deaths, 43.93% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,265 cases, 33 deaths, 47.32% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,224 cases, 22 deaths, 37.86% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,217 cases, 17 deaths, 56.78% vaccinated

