Car hits utility pole near Big Cynthiana Road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The German Township Fire Department responded to a car crash early Saturday near Big Cynthiana Road and Orchard Road.

At around 12:30 a.m. officials say they were dispatched to a car crash where they found a car that hit a utility pole.

They say the driver was the only one involved, and was out of the car when responders arrived. Officials also say the driver was complaining only of minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.