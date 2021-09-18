Birthday Club
Car hits utility pole near Big Cynthiana Road

Car crash near Big Cynthiana and Orchard Road
Car crash near Big Cynthiana and Orchard Road(German Township Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The German Township Fire Department responded to a car crash early Saturday near Big Cynthiana Road and Orchard Road.

At around 12:30 a.m. officials say they were dispatched to a car crash where they found a car that hit a utility pole.

They say the driver was the only one involved, and was out of the car when responders arrived. Officials also say the driver was complaining only of minor injuries.

