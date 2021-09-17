Weekend events giving economic boost to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The ROMP Festival and high school state championships for volleyball, soccer and golf are giving the city of Owensboro an economic boost this weekend.

Leaders say they are expecting over $1.5 million in revenue to flow into Owensboro’s economy.

“We didn’t get to have ROMP last year and we weren’t able to have those 2A championships either last year with COVID,” Dave Kirk of Visit Owensboro said. “We’re just glad to be out here. I’ve so far talked to people from Michigan, Florida, South Carolina and Missouri just in the first hour of being out here.”

The influx of people coming from out of town is pumping money into local businesses, including hotels, restaurants and stores.

The 2A high school sports division is made up of schools that have between roughly 500 and 900 students.

“Fortunately for us, it’s nobody from the Owensboro area,” Kirk said. “So it brings people to Owensboro from other places.

With Owensboro being the home of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, people from all across the country are drawn in to attend ROMP.

“The guy that invented bluegrass grew up just down the road from Owensboro,” Kirk said. “We also have the Hall of Fame. Cleveland has rock and roll, Nashville has country music. We have bluegrass. This isn’t something we invented, it’s something that’s in our blood and entwined with our culture and our history.”

ROMP will run through Saturday night, and state championship games will be spread throughout the weekend.

