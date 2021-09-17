Warm, unsettled weather through early next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will be on the increase over the next few days as daily highs rise into the low to middle 80s. Southerly winds will draw tropical moisture into the Ohio Valley, and this will result in a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Tri-State. Rain chances will continue through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Locally heavy rainfall would be the main threat with any thunderstorms that manage to form. The first day of Fall is next Wednesday. Temps will dive into the lower 70s with lows sinking into the lower 50s for Wednesday-Friday next week.

